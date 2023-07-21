Tunisia Registers New Peak in Energy Consumption Amid Heat Wave - Reports

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A new record peak in energy consumption has been registered in Tunisia due to the excessive use of air conditioners in the country amid days-long abnormal heat, Tunisian media reported.

The third record peak in energy consumption was recorded in Tunisia at 12:48 local time (11:48 GMT) on Thursday and amounted to 4,825 megawatt, Tunisian news agency TAP reported, citing a representative of the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas.

The previous peak of energy consumption was recorded on July 10 and amounted to 4,693 megawatt, the report said.

Due to the record increase in energy consumption, the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas has been forced to introduce periodic power cuts in some regions to reduce the burden on the network and avoid major blackouts, the firm's representative was cited as saying by the media outlet.

Meteorologists say that the heat wave, which has been observed in Tunisia and other countries in the region for a week, is caused by an African anticyclone, dubbed Charon.

Daytime temperature in Tunisia may reach as many as 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit), the report said. In nighttime, it falls to 25 degrees Celsius.