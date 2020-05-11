Tunisia Registers No New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since March - Health Ministry

Tunisia confirmed no new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since early March, the Health Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Tunisia confirmed no new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since early March, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"On May 10, 292 laboratory tests on coronavirus were conducted ... no new cases of illness were detected," the ministry said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

The health authorities also said that no COVID-19 carrier died over the given period.

According to the ministry, 11 coronavirus-positive patients remain hospitalized in the North African country. Overall, Tunisia has confirmed 1,032 COVID-19 cases and 45 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Tunisia has started to east COVID-19 restrictions in early May, however, barbershops, clothing shops and shopping malls, among other businesses, are still closed. The first coronavirus case in the country was confirmed on March 2.