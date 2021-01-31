(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Tunisia has registered the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

The registration has been issued based on the vaccine's clinical trials.

"The Sputnik V vaccine has received a temporary one-year registration for distribution at the Tunisian market, through the emergency procedure," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

This makes Tunisia the third African country to register the Russian vaccine, following Algeria and Guinea.

Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia. It is 91.4 percent effective, based on the data from the first 22,714 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine or placebo.

The vaccine has already been cleared for emergency use in some countries, including Argentina, Hungary, and Palestine. The registration process in the European Union is underway.