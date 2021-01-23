UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Reimposes Curfew Over COVID-19 Pandemic Until February 14 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Tunisia Reimposes Curfew Over COVID-19 Pandemic Until February 14 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Tunisia decided to reintroduce a curfew to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until February 14, local media reported Saturday.

Previously, the country had a curfew in place until January 15.

According to the Mosaique FM radio station, the new curfew will be effective from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(19:00-04:00 GMT) local time. The ban on gatherings will remain in effect, while movement between cities via public and personal vehicles will be prohibited as well. The authorities recommend to switch employees to remote work.

According to the latest data from the Tunisian Ministry of Health, over 193,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country, including 6,092 deaths.

Related Topics

Vehicles Tunisia January February Media From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

42 minutes ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

56 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

1 hour ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.