Tunisia Repatriates 'jihadist' Families From Libya Jail

Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Tunisia has repatriated at least 16 women and children accused of links to jihadist fighters imprisoned in war-ravaged neighbouring Libya, rights groups said Wednesday

Two separate groups of detainees, totalling six women and 10 children, were handed over by Libyan authorities at the Tunisian border earlier in March, said Mustapha Abdelkebir of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights.

News of their release came as Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Libya on Wednesday, his country's first leader to do so for nine years, to meet Libya's newly sworn-in unity government.

Libyan judicial authorities on Wednesday said they were "preparing to hand over" another group of Tunisian women and children on Thursday, without giving further details.

Libya descended into chaos after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, with an array of forces battling to fill the void.

That created fertile ground for jihadist groups including the Islamic State group.

Jihadists used Libya as a rear base to launch a series of bloody attacks in Tunisia, but the new Libyan UN-backed unity government is seeking to restore stability.

Activists urged Saied to plead for the release of others still in Libyan detention.

"We hope that... President Saied will do his utmost to speed up the returns of those who are still detained," said Mohamed Iqbel Ben Rejeb, of Rescue Association of Tunisians Trapped Abroad, a campaign group.

Abdelkebir estimated some 20 Tunisian children remain in detention in Libya, along with about 15 women.

The children now in Tunisia, aged between three and 17, have been handed over to social services ahead of their possible return to their families.

The six women are being held at a Tunisian detention ahead of their trial, Abdelkebir said.

The issue of repatriation of citizens who left to fight abroad is hotly debated in Tunisia, after several bloody attacks carried out on home soil by Tunisians trained in Libya.

