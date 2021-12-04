Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunisia's first positive case of the Omicron strain was detected on Friday, Health Minister Ali Mrabet told Wataniya TV

A 23-year-old national of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who arrived in Tunisia from Istanbul was diagnosed with the Omicron strain.

According to the latest data from the Tunisian Health Ministry, 717,000 positive cases of COVID-19 infections were reported in the country with 25,000 lethal cases.

The Omicron coronavirus strain was first detected in South Africa. Many states closed their borders to foreigners arriving from southern African states regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. Last week, the World Health Organization held an emergency meeting, calling the new COVID-19 strain Omicron and designating it as a variant of concern.