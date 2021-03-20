UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Revolution Cost 129 Lives: Official Count

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:11 PM

Tunisia revolution cost 129 lives: official count

Tunisia's government has finally given an official toll of 129 dead and 634 injured in its 2011 revolution, in what an independent body called "a strong signal" of a democratic transition

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Tunisia's government has finally given an official toll of 129 dead and 634 injured in its 2011 revolution, in what an independent body called "a strong signal" of a democratic transition.

The tally, long demanded by victims' families, was published late Friday on the eve of the 65th anniversary of Tunisia's independence.

"It is recognition by the state of the sacrifices made by the people for the fall of the dictatorship" of the late president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the head of an independent association for "martyrs and the injured" of the revolution, lawyer Abderrazak Kilani, told AFP.

He said publication of the list clears the way for about 1,500 people who allege they have been wrongly excluded to submit claims to the authorities.

A preliminary toll of 338 dead and 2,147 injured had been issued in 2012.

The official list covers the period of anti-government demonstrations that resulted in clashes with security forces between December 17, 2010 and January 14, 2011 when Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia.

The return to power of Ben Ali-era figures is seen as having impeded efforts towards justice and reconciliation in Tunisia.

Dozens of cases opened before special courts in 2018, including several over killings of protesters, but no verdicts have been reached.

The next stage is to compensate victims and their families, Kilani stressed.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Martyrs Shaheed Independence Tunisia Saudi Arabia January December 2018 Dictator Government

Recent Stories

Overreach puts Pakistan’s democratic future at s ..

9 minutes ago

63 shopping malls, marriage halls sealed in faisal ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli prays for Prime Minister Imran Khan's speed ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Anti-dengue teams asked to be vigilant to eradicat ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam challenges court’s order for registra ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.