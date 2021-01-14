UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Revolution Victims Struggling To Receive Justice 10 Years On - Rights Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Tunisia Revolution Victims Struggling to Receive Justice 10 Years On - Rights Group

Victims of human rights abuses committed during the 2011 uprising in Tunisia are struggling to receive justice ten years on, a prominent rights group said on Thursday, adding that the North African country's security forces have consistently obstructed legal processes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Victims of human rights abuses committed during the 2011 uprising in Tunisia are struggling to receive justice ten years on, a prominent rights group said on Thursday, adding that the North African country's security forces have consistently obstructed legal processes.

According to Amnesty International, 127 victims are still awaiting verdicts in criminal trials relating to violent acts committed by the security forces during the uprising.

"Former or current Ministry of Interior officials accused of arbitrary killing of protesters and other human rights violations committed during the revolution defy the judicial system by failing to appear before court hearings time and again, illustrating the sense of impunity they continue to enjoy in Tunisia today," Amna Guellali, the rights group's deputy regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a press release.

These trials may be the "last chance" victims have to receive justice for the crimes committed 10 years ago, Guellali added.

As many as 132 protesters were killed and 4,000 others were injured as a result of acts committed by the security forces during the Tunisian uprising, the rights group said, citing national data.

Violent protests broke out in Tunisia in December 2010 after street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself alight in protest against the repressive measures of officials after his cart and produce were confiscated.

Four weeks of protests followed, leading to the resignation of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Protest Amnesty International Tunisia Middle East January May December Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Explosion at visa processing centre due to mechani ..

6 minutes ago

Three Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The ..

11 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani is super excited for her upcoming dra ..

12 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter

14 minutes ago

Installation of international fiber-optic communic ..

16 minutes ago

Technology helps WM to resolve record number of co ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.