Tunisia Revolution Victims Struggling to Receive Justice 10 Years On - Rights Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Victims of human rights abuses committed during the 2011 uprising in Tunisia are struggling to receive justice ten years on, a prominent rights group said on Thursday, adding that the North African country's security forces have consistently obstructed legal processes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Victims of human rights abuses committed during the 2011 uprising in Tunisia are struggling to receive justice ten years on, a prominent rights group said on Thursday, adding that the North African country's security forces have consistently obstructed legal processes.

According to Amnesty International, 127 victims are still awaiting verdicts in criminal trials relating to violent acts committed by the security forces during the uprising.

"Former or current Ministry of Interior officials accused of arbitrary killing of protesters and other human rights violations committed during the revolution defy the judicial system by failing to appear before court hearings time and again, illustrating the sense of impunity they continue to enjoy in Tunisia today," Amna Guellali, the rights group's deputy regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a press release.

These trials may be the "last chance" victims have to receive justice for the crimes committed 10 years ago, Guellali added.

As many as 132 protesters were killed and 4,000 others were injured as a result of acts committed by the security forces during the Tunisian uprising, the rights group said, citing national data.

Violent protests broke out in Tunisia in December 2010 after street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself alight in protest against the repressive measures of officials after his cart and produce were confiscated.

Four weeks of protests followed, leading to the resignation of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.