Tunisia, Russia Discuss Joint Creation of Spacecraft, Satellite Constellation Deployment

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia's Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Services, a subsidiary of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, and Tunisian Telnet Group are in talks on the joint construction of space vehicles and the deployment of a satellite constellation, Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Sergey Nikolaev told Sputnik.

On March 20 ” Tunisia's Independence Day ” the country's first satellite, dubbed Challenge ONE, is scheduled to be launched on board Russian-made Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The ambassador pointed out that Tunisia was among the first Arab countries to manufacture its spacecraft using its own resources and capabilities.

"There are agreements between the parties for the future. We are talking about the joint creation of spacecraft and components for them, as well as the deployment of a satellite constellation," Nikolaev said.

Various events are expected to be carried out in connection with the satellite's launch and the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight, Nikolaev added.

"We, together with the Telnet holding, will back an initiative of the International Public Charity Fund "Dialogue of Cultures - United World" to install a bust of [Soviet cosmonaut] Yuri Gagarin here," the ambassador noted.

Russia's private space company Sputnix CEO Vladislav Ivanenko earlier told Sputnik that the firm intended to send five satellites, including the South Korean Earth observation spacecraft CAS500-1, as well as two space vehicles on behalf of foreign clients, with one of them being Tunisia's Challenge ONE for the internet of things.

According to GK Launch Services, the Tunisian satellite is "a scientific research and innovation project" which offers new IT concepts and their practical applications. The results of Challenge ONE work "will be used for building a constellation" of 30 satellites.