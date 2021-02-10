UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia, Russia Discuss Joint Creation Of Spacecraft, Satellite Constellation Deployment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Tunisia, Russia Discuss Joint Creation of Spacecraft, Satellite Constellation Deployment

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia's Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Services, a subsidiary of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, and Tunisian Telnet Group are in talks on the joint construction of space vehicles and the deployment of a satellite constellation, Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Sergey Nikolaev told Sputnik.

On March 20 ” Tunisia's Independence Day ” the country's first satellite, dubbed Challenge ONE, is scheduled to be launched on board Russian-made Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The ambassador pointed out that Tunisia was among the first Arab countries to manufacture its spacecraft using its own resources and capabilities.

"There are agreements between the parties for the future. We are talking about the joint creation of spacecraft and components for them, as well as the deployment of a satellite constellation," Nikolaev said.

Various events are expected to be carried out in connection with the satellite's launch and the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight, Nikolaev added.

"We, together with the Telnet holding, will back an initiative of the International Public Charity Fund "Dialogue of Cultures - United World" to install a bust of [Soviet cosmonaut] Yuri Gagarin here," the ambassador noted.

Russia's private space company Sputnix CEO Vladislav Ivanenko earlier told Sputnik that the firm intended to send five satellites, including the South Korean Earth observation spacecraft CAS500-1, as well as two space vehicles on behalf of foreign clients, with one of them being Tunisia's Challenge ONE for the internet of things.

According to GK Launch Services, the Tunisian satellite is "a scientific research and innovation project" which offers new IT concepts and their practical applications. The results of Challenge ONE work "will be used for building a constellation" of 30 satellites.

Related Topics

Internet World Russia Company Vehicles Independence Tunisia North Korea March Arab Satellites

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

25 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

37 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

42 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

27 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

27 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.