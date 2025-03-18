Open Menu

Tunisia Says 612 Migrants Rescued, 18 Bodies Recovered At Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Tunisia says 612 migrants rescued, 18 bodies recovered at sea

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Tunisia's national guard said on Monday its forces had rescued 612 migrants and recovered the bodies of 18 others in several operations overnight off the country's Mediterranean coast.

Sharing images of some of those rescued, including women and children, after their boats capsized, the force said they were all migrants from sub-Saharan African countries attempting to cross the sea to Europe.

The survivors were rescued in several operations in the Sfax region to the east of the centre of the country after their boats capsized or broke down, according to the national guard.

Exhausted people including women and children, some of whom appear to be dead, can be seen in the images. Some are pictured clinging on to large buoys.

In another image, a woman struggles to hoist a child, his body rigid and apparently lifeless, aboard the rescue boat.

Maritime guard members "succeeded in thwarting several separate attempts to reach Europe clandestinely", the national guard said in a press release.

Recent Stories

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charit ..

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host S ..

Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025

4 hours ago
 NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

8 hours ago
 Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

8 hours ago
 Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boa ..

Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes

8 hours ago
 Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum inte ..

Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies

8 hours ago
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer ..

RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum

8 hours ago
 China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

8 hours ago
 UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

9 hours ago
 Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad ..

Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth

9 hours ago
 EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Con ..

EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo

9 hours ago
 Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR

9 hours ago

More Stories From World