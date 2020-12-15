UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Says More Than 90 Migrants Intercepted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:58 PM

Tunisia says more than 90 migrants intercepted

Tunisia's navy said Tuesday it had intercepted 93 African irregular migrants after their boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean Sea during an attempt to reach Italy

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Tunisia's navy said Tuesday it had intercepted 93 African irregular migrants after their boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean Sea during an attempt to reach Italy.

The defence ministry said the boat carrying "93 migrants of various African nationalities", including three Tunisians, had broken down 42 kilometres (26 miles) northeast of the coastal city of Sfax on Monday night.

They included 37 women and four children, spokesman Mohamed Zekri said in a brief statement.

The navy and coast guard took them "to Sfax fishing port and handed them over to the national guard to carry out the relevant legal measures," he added.

Tunisia, just a few hundred kilometres from mainland Europe, has long been a launchpad for migrants making desperate clandestine bids to reach Europe.

Those departures peaked in 2011 following the revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, but numbers have since dropped significantly.

But, with many Tunisians disillusioned by years of economic crisis and ballooning unemployment, the numbers are ticking up again.

The UN's refugee agency UNHCR says a fifth of refugees and migrants arriving in Mediterranean countries this year have been Tunisians.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said Monday night during a visit to France that the two countries were looking into the causes of clandestine immigration.

They were working on "solidarity between the two shores of the Mediterranean, an approach that could tackle this illegal immigration," he said in an interview with France 24.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Europe France Visit Sfax Italy Women Dictator From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone’s Green Eco-Friendly Zone projec ..

31 seconds ago

Emirates Literature Foundation partners with Googl ..

48 seconds ago

TBHF pledges $2.37mn to reconstruct St. George Hos ..

1 minute ago

KP Speaker, MNA, Revenue Minister condole over los ..

27 seconds ago

Pompeo accuses Russia of sowing 'chaos' in the Med ..

29 seconds ago

Job fears mount in Germany as virus closes shops a ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.