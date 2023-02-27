Tunisia seeks to reassure migrants after Saied remarks

Tunisia's top diplomat sought to "reassure" sub-Saharan African migrants on Monday, in an interview with AFP days after comments by President Kais Saied drew accusations of racism

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Tunisia's top diplomat sought to "reassure" sub-Saharan African migrants on Monday, in an interview with AFP days after comments by President Kais Saied drew accusations of racism.

Last week, Saied called for "urgent measures" against "hordes" of sub-Saharan migrants, whom he accused, without evidence, of causing a wave of crime and representing a plot to change the country's demographic make-up.

Rights groups have since reported a spike in vigilante violence including stabbings of black Africans, while migrants say they have been thrown out of their dwellings en masse and handed over to "mob justice".

The African Union voiced its "deep shock and concern" at his comments, urging member states to "refrain from racialised hate speech that could bring people to harm".

In an interview with AFP on Monday, Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said Saied's comments had been tendentiously interpreted.

"Several days have now passed and now we need to keep a cool head. It's time to reassure (Africans). Messages of reassurance have already been transmitted through official channels," he said.

"There's no question of apologising, we didn't attack anyone."According to figures from the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), drawn from official sources and confirmed by Ammar, the North African country of 12 million inhabitants hosts around 21,000 sub-Saharan African migrants who lack full documentation.