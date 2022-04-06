(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Turkish ambassador was summoned to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement on the dissolution of the Tunisian parliament, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi said on Wednesday.

On March 30, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the decision to dissolve the country's parliament. Erdogan called this decision a blow to the will of the Tunisian people.

"I contacted the Turkish foreign minister, the Turkish ambassador was also called. I have told them that Tunisia rejects the statement of President Erdogan and considers it interference in the affairs of Tunisia," Jerandi said on Twitter.

Both countries should build relations based on the respect for people's choice, Jerandi noted, adding that Tunisia does not allow "its democratic path to be questioned."

On July 25, the Tunisian leader suspended the parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi after anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government without lifting the parliament's suspension.

A referendum on constitutional reforms is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2022, and parliamentary elections in December 2022.