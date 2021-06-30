UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Tightens Restrictions Amid Record Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tunisia Tightens Restrictions Amid Record Number of Coronavirus Cases

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Tunisia's authorities said they would tighten restrictions in the country due to a record number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the year.

According to the Ministry of Health, 5,251 cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths were recorded in Tunisia in the past day.

The authorities decided to extend the curfew - now it will be active not from 22:00, but from 20:00 local time (1900 GMT)  to 5:00 (0400 GMT), according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office obtained by Sputnik.

All passengers arriving in the country must present a negative PCR test result with a QR code from July 1.

Also, all public events, both outdoors and indoors, will be canceled or postponed.

The Tunisian Health Ministry earlier said it has registered cases of the delta coronavirus variant in the country. Last week Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi contracted COVID-19. In his address on the page of the Health Ministry, Mechichi said the disease is mild thanks to vaccination.

In mid-March, a nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was launched in Tunisia, and the Pfizer vaccine began to be used later. More than 1.7 million coronavirus vaccinations have been made in the country, with more than 513,000 people receiving both doses.

Overall, more than 414,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 14,000 deaths.

