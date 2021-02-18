UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia To Begin Belated Vaccine Rollout In March - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Tunisia to Begin Belated Vaccine Rollout in March - Health Official

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Tunisia expects the belated first batch of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in March, a member of the national vaccine commission told parliament on Wednesday.

"The first batch of the vaccine against the coronavirus will arrive in Tunisia in March," Ahlem Gzara said, adding the shipment of 93,600 Pfizer doses will be used to inoculate 46,800 health workers.

These doses will be delivered through the UN vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. Additionally, the country will receive between 150,000 and 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, and an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizer shots that it has contracted from the drugmaker.

Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said the first vaccine shipment was initially planned for mid-February but was delayed because suppliers demanded that the North African country follow due legal procedures.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament Tunisia March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

2 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

3 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

1 hour ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.