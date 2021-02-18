Tunisia to Begin Belated Vaccine Rollout in March - Health Official

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Tunisia expects the belated first batch of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in March, a member of the national vaccine commission told parliament on Wednesday.

"The first batch of the vaccine against the coronavirus will arrive in Tunisia in March," Ahlem Gzara said, adding the shipment of 93,600 Pfizer doses will be used to inoculate 46,800 health workers.

These doses will be delivered through the UN vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. Additionally, the country will receive between 150,000 and 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, and an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizer shots that it has contracted from the drugmaker.

Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said the first vaccine shipment was initially planned for mid-February but was delayed because suppliers demanded that the North African country follow due legal procedures.