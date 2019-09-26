UrduPoint.com
Tunisia To Hold Presidential Runoff On October 13 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:32 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Tunisia's Independent High Electoral Commission has scheduled the presidential runoff for October 13, the Al Arabiya tv channel reported on Thursday.

The first round of the Tunisian presidential election was held on September 15, but none of the candidates gained the absolute majority needed to win the race.

Independent candidate and law professor Kais Saied and media tycoon Nabil Karoui emerged as leaders of the race with 18.4 percent and 15.6 percent of the vote respectively.

The country announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in late July.

More Stories From World

