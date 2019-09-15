UrduPoint.com
Tunisia To Hold Snap Presidential Election On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The presidential election in Tunisia will take place on Sunday, with as many as 26 candidates running.

The preliminary results of the first round will be announced on September 17. The second round, if needed, should be held before November 3.

The decision to hold the snap presidential election in Tunisia was made after Beji Caid Essebsi, the 92-year-old president who led the country for the past five years, died on July 25.

