Tunisia To Reopen Borders On June 27 After Coronavirus Cases Slow Down

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Tunisia to Reopen Borders on June 27 After Coronavirus Cases Slow Down

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Tunisia will reopen its land, air and maritime borders on June 27, the government said in a press release on Monday.

The cabinet decided at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh that travel between regions will be allowed from Thursday.

The Health Ministry reported seven new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday. There have been no new deaths since March 24. The North African country has so far confirmed 1,084 infections and 48 deaths.

More Stories From World

