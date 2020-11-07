Tunisia to Take Back Expelled Nationals If France Follows Rules - Interior Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Tunisia is ready to take back its radicalized nationals once all avenues of appealing their deportation from France have been exhausted, Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine said Friday.

He spoke at a press briefing in Tunis, standing alongside his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, who came to France's former colony to seek assurances that it would help France deal with Tunisian-born jihadists.

"We are always ready to accept any Tunisian as long as all conditions and regulatory norms are followed .

.. most importantly by respecting their dignity and giving a deportee a chance to realize their rights," Charfeddine said.

The Tunisian minister said irregular immigration should be viewed as a complex issue and recommended a multi-pronged approach that should not focus on security alone.

France has been on edge following an attack at a church in Nice by a 21-year-old Tunisian who came to France through Italy where he arrived in a migrant boat in October. He killed three people with a knife and was gravely wounded by the police.