UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia To Take Back Expelled Nationals If France Follows Rules - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Tunisia to Take Back Expelled Nationals If France Follows Rules - Interior Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Tunisia is ready to take back its radicalized nationals once all avenues of appealing their deportation from France have been exhausted, Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine said Friday.

He spoke at a press briefing in Tunis, standing alongside his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, who came to France's former colony to seek assurances that it would help France deal with Tunisian-born jihadists.

"We are always ready to accept any Tunisian as long as all conditions and regulatory norms are followed .

.. most importantly by respecting their dignity and giving a deportee a chance to realize their rights," Charfeddine said.

The Tunisian minister said irregular immigration should be viewed as a complex issue and recommended a multi-pronged approach that should not focus on security alone.

France has been on edge following an attack at a church in Nice by a 21-year-old Tunisian who came to France through Italy where he arrived in a migrant boat in October. He killed three people with a knife and was gravely wounded by the police.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Minister France Nice Tunis Italy Tunisia October Church All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

2 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

3 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.