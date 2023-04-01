Tunisia to Temporarily Introduce Quota System For Drinking Water Due to Drought - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Tunisia will introduce a quota system for the supply of drinking water and prohibit its use for irrigation of fields and gardens until the end of September 2023 due to an unprecedented drought, the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries said.

The measure came into force on Friday, immediately after the publication of the relevant decree.

The Tunisian authorities also prohibited the use of drinking water for irrigation of green spaces, cleaning of streets and public places, as well as car washing.

Various types of punishment are provided for violators of the requirements.

The ministry said that the measures had been taken in connection with the ongoing drought in Tunisia, "which has led to an unprecedented drop in the level of water reservoirs."