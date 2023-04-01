UrduPoint.com

Tunisia To Temporarily Introduce Quota System For Drinking Water Due To Drought - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Tunisia to Temporarily Introduce Quota System For Drinking Water Due to Drought - Reports

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Tunisia will introduce a quota system for the supply of drinking water and prohibit its use for irrigation of fields and gardens until the end of September 2023 due to an unprecedented drought, the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries said.

The measure came into force on Friday, immediately after the publication of the relevant decree.

The Tunisian authorities also prohibited the use of drinking water for irrigation of green spaces, cleaning of streets and public places, as well as car washing.

Various types of punishment are provided for violators of the requirements.

The ministry said that the measures had been taken in connection with the ongoing drought in Tunisia, "which has led to an unprecedented drop in the level of water reservoirs."

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Drought Car Tunisia September

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

3 hours ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

3 hours ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

3 hours ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.