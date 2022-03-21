UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Train Collision Injures 95: Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :A collision between two passenger trains injured 95 people on Monday morning in the south of the Tunisian capital, emergency services said.

"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP, adding that one train contained passengers, while the other was empty.

Most of the injured were suffering from fractures, none of them life-threatening, he said.

The accident happened at 9:30am local time (0830 GMT) in the Jbel Jelloud area of southern Tunis.

The cause was not immediately clear.

More Stories From World

