Tunisia Unlikely to Elect New President in 1st Round Due to Political Split - Lawmaker

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) It is unlikely that Tunisia will elect its head of state during the first round of voting due to the existing political split in the society on the eve of the presidential election, a member of the country's parliament from the Nidaa Tounes bloc, Fatima Massadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

The first round of the snap election in Tunisia is scheduled for September 15, with as many as 26 candidates running. The preliminary results of the first round will be announced on September 17. The second round, if needed, should be held before November 3.

"I do not see an opportunity to choose a president in the first round. We are very divided... I believe that today someone should give up their ambitions and join the force closest to them so that we could achieve a victory of patriotic forces," the lawmaker said.

Nidaa Tounes (Tunisia's Call) is a popular liberal secular party which advocates for separating religion and state and developing a strong civil society.

Late Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi was a member.

According to Massadi, the situation on the eve of the vote plays into the hands of the Islamic party, Ennahda ” one of the most important political parties in Tunisia's modern history that was recognized in 2011 after the overthrow of former Tunisian President Zine Abidine Ben Ali's regime ” and its candidate, Abdelfattah Mourou.

"The political split among the progressive forces plays into the hands of the forces of political islam... They might find themselves on leading positions, as it already happened in 2011," she warned.

Ennahda won the first Tunisian democratic elections in 2011, and its representatives got leading government posts. The party did not nominate anyone for the 2014 presidential election.

The decision to hold the snap presidential election in Tunisia was made after Essebsi, the 92-year-old president who led the country for the past five years, died on July 25.