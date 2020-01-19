Tunisia Will Not Attend Berlin Conference on Libya - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Tunisia will not take part in the conference on Libyan conflict settlement in the German capital due to the late invitation to the event, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Tunisia expresses gratitude for the invitation sent yesterday, Friday, January 17, to Tunisian President Kais Saied from German Chancellor Mrs. Angela Merkel, to participate in the international conference on Libya, which will be held on January 19 ... Because of the late invitation and Tunisia's non-participation in the preparatory process to the conference, which began a month ago ..., Tunisia will not be able to participate in this conference," the statement read.

The ministry reiterated its country's position on non-interference in Libya's internal affairs and its support for dialogue between all sides to the conflict.

On Sunday, Berlin will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend the event.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations ” the GNA, based in Tripoli to the west, and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on GNA-held Tripoli.

