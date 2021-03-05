UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Activist Jailed For 'insulting' Police While Lodging Complaint

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:11 AM

Tunisian activist jailed for 'insulting' police while lodging complaint

A Tunisian gay rights and democracy activist was sentenced to six months in prison for insulting officers as she tried to lodge a complaint over police intimidation, her lawyer said Thursday

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A Tunisian gay rights and democracy activist was sentenced to six months in prison for insulting officers as she tried to lodge a complaint over police intimidation, her lawyer said Thursday.

Rania Amdouni, a 26-year-old LGBT rights campaigner often seen at pro-democracy protests, has been the target of a smear campaign by police unions after taking part in protests against police repression in January.

Her photo has been repeatedly posted on social media, particularly by police unions, accompanied by degrading comments and personal information including her address.

Officers confiscated her identity card and targeted her with homophobic insults last August in central Tunis, prompting other protesters to attack her, according to her lawyer Amine Hadiji.

Amdouni complained against the police, who launched an internal investigation which heard evidence from her last month.

But despite legal efforts, "nobody else has been summoned to give evidence, neither witnesses nor the accused, and the court is refusing to share CCTV images" that could establish the truth, said Hadiji.

"The insults and intimidation were happening every day, she was at the end of her nerves," he said.

After receiving a new round of insults on Saturday evening, Amdouni went to complain at a police station -- where she was arrested.

She now faces six months in prison for insulting a state official, plus a nine Dinar (three euro) fine for drunkenness, Hadiji said.

"This ruling will muzzle the youth," said activist Badr Baabou of rights group Damj, in which Amdouni is an active member.

"It's a message to everyone who protests or speaks out against police abuses, to shut them up."Tunisia's 2011 revolution sparked major advances in terms of freedom of expression and political freedoms.

But the police and justice systems have faced few reforms.

Related Topics

Attack Police Police Station Democracy Social Media Fine Gay Tunis Euro January August From Share Court

Recent Stories

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

23 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

23 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

26 minutes ago

South Africa opposes WhatsApp-Facebook data sharin ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian govt has various programs to empower wome ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews work on Rawalpindi Ring Road

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.