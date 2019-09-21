Tunisian Authorities Allow Jailed President Candidate to Take Part in TV Debates - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The Tunisian Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication satisfied the request of the Television Tunisienne broadcaster to provide jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui with an opportunity to take part in the tv debates on the threshold of the runoff, national media reported.

According to the Mosaique FM broadcaster, Karoui will either arrive at Television Tunisienne's headquarters, or take part in the debates from the jail.

The first round of the presidential election in Tunisia took place on Sunday, with over 20 candidates running for the top post. The decision to hold the snap presidential election was made after Beji Caid Essebsi, the 92-year-old president who led the country for the past five years, died on July 25.

Independent candidate and law professor Kais Saied and media mogul Karoui have qualified for the runoff, having gained 18.4 percent and 15.58 percent of votes, respectively.

Karoui was arrested in August for alleged tax evasion and money laundering. His supporters claim that the arrest was politically motivated.

The country's electoral commission clarified that in case of winning the election Karoui would be proclaimed the next Tunisian president, regardless of him being free or in prison.