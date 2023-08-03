Open Menu

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion By Over 150 Rescued Migrants - National Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - National Guard

Tunisian border guards have suppressed a rebellion by over 150 illegal migrants they rescued at the Mediterranean Sea when the latter were trying to reach Europe by boat, the Tunisian National Guard said on Thursday

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Tunisian border guards have suppressed a rebellion by over 150 illegal migrants they rescued at the Mediterranean Sea when the latter were trying to reach Europe by boat, the Tunisian National Guard said on Thursday.

The national guard specified that in total, three groups of illegal migrants from Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa had been rescued a few kilometers off the coast of the Tunisian cities of Sfax and Mahdia and then detained. All the migrants were put on a boat, where they tried to attack the border guards.

However, the rebellion was suppressed by additional guard forces that arrived at the scene.

Last week, Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki said that over the past six months, more than 900 bodies of illegal migrants trying to reach Europe by boat had been recovered from the sea off the Tunisian coast.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa try to illegally make their way to Italy through Tunisia and Libya, with dozens of them drowning. Reports of migrants dying at sea have increased dramatically in recent months.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Europe Interior Minister Mahdia Sfax Italy Tunisia Libya Turkish Lira Border All From

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

1 minute ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

1 minute ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

1 minute ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

1 minute ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

4 minutes ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

4 minutes ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

4 minutes ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

19 minutes ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

21 minutes ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

50 seconds ago
 Russia Rebukes US, France for Ending Assistance to ..

Russia Rebukes US, France for Ending Assistance to Niger After Coup - Deputy Env ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World