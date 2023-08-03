Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - National Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunisian border guards have suppressed a rebellion by over 150 illegal migrants they rescued at the Mediterranean Sea when the latter were trying to reach Europe by boat, the Tunisian National Guard said on Thursday

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Tunisian border guards have suppressed a rebellion by over 150 illegal migrants they rescued at the Mediterranean Sea when the latter were trying to reach Europe by boat, the Tunisian National Guard said on Thursday.

The national guard specified that in total, three groups of illegal migrants from Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa had been rescued a few kilometers off the coast of the Tunisian cities of Sfax and Mahdia and then detained. All the migrants were put on a boat, where they tried to attack the border guards.

However, the rebellion was suppressed by additional guard forces that arrived at the scene.

Last week, Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki said that over the past six months, more than 900 bodies of illegal migrants trying to reach Europe by boat had been recovered from the sea off the Tunisian coast.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa try to illegally make their way to Italy through Tunisia and Libya, with dozens of them drowning. Reports of migrants dying at sea have increased dramatically in recent months.