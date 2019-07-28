UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Central Election Commission Reduces Presidential Campaign Period - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Tunisia's Central Election Commission has reduced the period of the presidential election campaign in the country from 22 to 13 days, local media reported on Sunday.

Al Bawaba news outlet reported that, according to the country's election commission, candidates would be able to submit their applications from August 2-9.

Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi died on Thursday at the age of 92. He became president in 2014 and served until his death, despite frequent health problems. The same day, Tunisian parliamentary speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as acting president.

The first round of the snap presidential election in Tunisia was set to be held on September 15. The runoff will be held, if necessary, on November 3, according to media reports.

