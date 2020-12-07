UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Charged Over Fatal French Church Stabbings: Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:41 PM

The chief suspect in the fatal stabbings of three people in a church in the French city of Nice was charged on Monday with their murder, anti-terrorism prosecutors said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The chief suspect in the fatal stabbings of three people in a church in the French city of Nice was charged on Monday with their murder, anti-terrorism prosecutors said.

Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian national, was shot and seriously injured by police inside the basilica after the October 29 attack. He was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing police to question him.

