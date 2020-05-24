UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Coast Guard Rescues Over 80 Migrants In Mediterranean Sea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Tunisian Coast Guard Rescues Over 80 Migrants in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Tunisia's coast guard has rescued more than 80 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's Mosaique FM private radio broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a representative of the guard.

According to the representative, on Saturday, the Coast Guard received a report that a boat with 20 migrants was in distress off the Tunisian port city of Sfax.

The broadcaster reported that 11 migrants were rescued, one died, while the fate of the others remained unknown.

The coast guard also saved 70 migrants from another boat that sunk in the area of the Kerkennah Islands. Most of those saved are from sub-Saharan Africa, while the rest are Tunisian citizens, the broadcaster reported.

