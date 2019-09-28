Tunisian Election Watchdog Confirms Plans to Hold Presidential Runoff on October 13

The president of Tunisia's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that the country would likely hold the presidential runoff on October 13

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The president of Tunisia 's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that the country would likely hold the presidential runoff on October 13.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the election watchdog had chosen this date.

"The nearest date for the presidential election's second round is October 13, it will be officially announced no later than Tuesday or Wednesday," Nabil Pavon said.

The IHEC chief also voiced concerns that rural residents might have difficulties with access to polling places to cast their votes.

The first round of the Tunisian presidential election was held on September 15, but none of the candidates gained the absolute majority needed to win the race.

Independent candidate and law professor Kais Saied and media tycoon Nabil Karoui emerged as leaders of the race with 18.4 percent and 15.6 percent of the vote respectively.

The country announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in late July.