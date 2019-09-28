UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Election Watchdog Confirms Plans To Hold Presidential Runoff On October 13

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Tunisian Election Watchdog Confirms Plans to Hold Presidential Runoff on October 13

The president of Tunisia's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that the country would likely hold the presidential runoff on October 13

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The president of Tunisia's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that the country would likely hold the presidential runoff on October 13.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the election watchdog had chosen this date.

"The nearest date for the presidential election's second round is October 13, it will be officially announced no later than Tuesday or Wednesday," Nabil Pavon said.

The IHEC chief also voiced concerns that rural residents might have difficulties with access to polling places to cast their votes.

The first round of the Tunisian presidential election was held on September 15, but none of the candidates gained the absolute majority needed to win the race.

Independent candidate and law professor Kais Saied and media tycoon Nabil Karoui emerged as leaders of the race with 18.4 percent and 15.6 percent of the vote respectively.

The country announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in late July.

Related Topics

Election Vote Tunisia July September October Media Race

Recent Stories

KP Governor condemns Chaman Blast

1 second ago

Football: Scottish Premiership results

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister raised Kashmir issue at UNGA effect ..

12 minutes ago

Hong Kong Gov't to Push Constitutional Development ..

12 minutes ago

2 killed, 8 injured as bus overturns in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad expressed concern ov ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.