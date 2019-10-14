UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Election Winner Did Not Benefit From Opponent's Detention - Election Commission

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Tunisian Election Winner Did Not Benefit From Opponent's Detention - Election Commission

An official from Tunisia's Independent High Electoral Commission told Sputnik that Kais Saied won Sunday's presidential election fairly, without benefiting from rival Nabil Karaoui's incarceration during the majority of the campaign

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) An official from Tunisia's Independent High Electoral Commission told Sputnik that Kais Saied won Sunday's presidential election fairly, without benefiting from rival Nabil Karaoui's incarceration during the majority of the campaign.

"Kais Saied did not benefit in one way or another from the absence of his rival and his presence in prison" Nabil Bouaskar, vice president of the commission, said, referring to Karaoui's August arrest on money laundering charges.

Karaoui was behind bars during the first round of voting, with some stipulating that his detention had a positive impact on his campaign, pulling him into the second round to face off against Saied.

"The release of the other candidate before the [period of campaigning] silence allowed him to participate in his campaign, which he did by conducting a televised debate and television interviews and I think this issue is no longer on the table" Bouaskar went on to say, adding that Karaoui maintains the constitutional right to appeal the results.

According to exit polls, Saied beat Karaoui with about 70 percent of the vote, mobilizing Tunisia's youth with an independent, door-to-door campaign.

"The percentage of voters has evolved considerably, nearly 60 percent coming out to vote, approximately 4 million Tunisian voters." Bouaskar said before adding that the commission was satisfied with the election process and that only minor, isolated incidents were reported.

Official results will be shared at 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Related Topics

Election Vote Tunisia Money August Sunday TV From Million

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal ..

27 seconds ago

Multan Development Authority bids farewell to offi ..

29 seconds ago

Court hands down death penalty to accused for kill ..

31 seconds ago

Lahore High Court declares PMDC changes in medical ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 15 suspects

34 seconds ago

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.