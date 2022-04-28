UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Embassy Working on Organizing President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

The embassy of Tunisia in Moscow is working on organizing the visit of President Kais Saied to Russia as soon as possible, Tunisian Ambassador Tarak Ben Salem told Sputnik on Thursday

"Now we are working to ensure that the president of Tunisia visits Russia as soon as possible.

Perhaps this (visit) will take place on the occasion of the upcoming, as we hope, participation of a female astronaut from Tunisia in a space mission to the ISS (International Space Station), which will depart from Russia," the diplomat said.

