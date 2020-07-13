UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Foreign Minister Receives Algerian Counterpart To Discuss Bilateral Ties, Libya

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum has paid an official visit to Tunisia to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, especially the situation in Libya, with his Tunisian counterpart, Noureddine Erray, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Our MFA Noureddine Erray received today in #Tunis, his #Algerian Counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, currently on a #Working_Visit to #Tunisia within the framework of improving bilateral #relations and #cooperation between the two #brotherly countries," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

During a press conference, the two parties confirmed a convergence of viewpoints on a number of issues, the situation in Libya in particular, Tunisia's foreign minister said.

The two top diplomats have stressed the need to reach a peaceful solution in the neighboring North African country of Libya, based on a consensus between the Libyan warring parties, and address the issue of foreign interference.

The crisis solution should guarantee Libya's unity, its security and stability, and ensure the prosperity of the country's people, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said.

"The two countries have a neutral position, based on international legitimacy, a peaceful solution and an agreement between the Libyans only ... Tunisia and Algeria have no agenda in Libya," Erray said.

Boukadoum, in turn, said that neither the Algerians nor the Tunisians would be satisfied until peace was reached in Libya "without any external intervention."

Algeria and Tunisia are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in line with the aspirations of each.

