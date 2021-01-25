UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Foreign Minister Says Infected With Coronavirus, Has Severe Symptoms

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tunisian Foreign Minister Says Infected With Coronavirus, Has Severe Symptoms

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi announced that he has contracted the coronavirus and has severe symptoms.

"Today, my tests confirmed that I have Covid-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions and respecting the health protocol," Jerandi said on Twitter late on Sunday, adding that he has "severe symptoms.

"

The foreign minister said he will now be more insistent on continuing with efforts to encourage vaccination to protect Tunisians from the virus.

Mass anti-government protests have been held in Tunisia this month despite the coronavirus restrictions. The protests come a decade after the Jasmine Revolution which led to the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

According to Tunisia's health ministry data, the country has over 197,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including more than 144,000 recoveries and around 6,200 deaths from COVID-19.

