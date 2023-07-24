Open Menu

Tunisian Foreign Minister To Head Country's Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar will lead the country's delegation at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"On behalf of the President of the Republic Kais Saied, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

.. Nabil Ammar will lead the Tunisian delegation, which will take part in the second session of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28," the statement said.

