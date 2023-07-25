(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar will lead the country's delegation at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic Kais Saied, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

.. Nabil Ammar will lead the Tunisian delegation, which will take part in the second session of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28," the statement said.