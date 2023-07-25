Open Menu

Tunisian Foreign Minister To Head Country's Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar will lead the country's delegation at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic Kais Saied, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

.. Nabil Ammar will lead the Tunisian delegation, which will take part in the second session of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28," the statement said.

Related Topics

St. Petersburg Lead July

Recent Stories

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

18 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

28 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

28 minutes ago
Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

27 minutes ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

27 minutes ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

27 minutes ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

28 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

31 minutes ago
 Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delega ..

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World