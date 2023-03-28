Tunisian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Show Understanding of Difficult Domestic Situation

TUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Tunisian Foreign MInister Nabil Ammar on Monday urged the European Union to treat the current crisis in the country with understanding and engage in a constructive dialogue with the Tunisian government, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Ammar met with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, who paid an official working visit to Tunisia. During the meeting, the Tunisian minister stated that in conducting reforms, his country was relying on its own resources as well as economic and financial support of its partners, including the EU.

"Due to that (importance of the EU financial and political support), the minister urged the European side to understand the specifics of the period that our country experiences now and choose (the path of) a responsible and constructive dialogue that reflects the realities," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that the EU feared the prospect of another migration crisis in the event of social or economic collapse of Tunisia. The EU officials have also criticized the Tunisian authorities for persecution of politicians and journalists.

Over the past few years, Europe has seen an influx of migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in their home countries in Africa and the middle East, with many of them trying to come to Italy from Tunisia, which has experienced political and economic crises over the years. The Tunisian National Guard said last week that at least 29 migrants had drowned in the sea over two days off the coast of Tunisia while trying to cross to Europe.