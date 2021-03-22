UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Health Minister Gets Sputnik V Shot - Ministry Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Tunisian Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V, the country's Health Ministry informs.

According to a ministry statement obtained by Sputnik, Mehdi got his first shot of the Russian vaccine in Ariana, a suburb of Tunis.

After getting vaccinated, Mehdi said that over 12,000 Tunisians have already been vaccinated. On Sunday alone, 3,571 Tunisians got their shots.

A mass vaccination campaign started in Tunisia on March 13. Mehdi welcomed the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on March 9.

More Stories From World

