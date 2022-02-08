Tunisian Judges Call on All Courts to Suspend Work After Dissolution of Top Judicial Body

The Association of Tunisian Judges issued on Tuesday a call to stop operations of all courts of the country in the next two days after the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Association of Tunisian Judges issued on Tuesday a call to stop operations of all courts of the country in the next two days after the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Monday that the council was dissolved, but promised to never meddle with the judicial authority in the country.

"The association calls on all judges... to completely suspend the work of all courts of the republic on Wednesday, February 9, and on Thursday, February 10, in protest against the flagrant violation of the independence of the judicial branch by the president and the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council," the body said on Facebook, adding that it deems the president's announcement as interference in the judicial branch.

The organization also said that it would stage a protest in front of the building of the Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday and urged all judges to take part in it.

On Saturday, Saied mentioned his intention to dissolve the judicial watchdog, but did not sign the decree. In response to the remark, the association said that the president was presumably seeking to consolidate power and displayed disregard to the principles of the constitution and independence of the judicial power. On Monday, police did not allow employees into the Supreme Judicial Council.

In late July, the Tunisian leader suspended the parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi after anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government, without lifting the parliament's suspension.