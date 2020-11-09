Tunisian Leader Believes Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Will Yield New Legitimate Power

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday expressed hope that the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) will become a platform for the establishment of a new legitimate government in the war-torn North African country.

The forum, which started earlier in the day and is held under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), is attended by 75 delegates representing various sections of the Libyan society. The talks are expected to run for a week in the resort town of Gammarth, located on the outskirts of the Tunisian capital.

"This meeting will serve as the preparation for a new legitimacy, the source of which will be only the will of the Libyan nation without [foreign] patronage over it," Saied said in his welcoming speech addressed to the forum participants.

There are ongoing efforts by foreign powers to divide Libya, the president added, warning that other countries of the North African region may eventually share the fate of Libya if these attempts are successful.

"I urge you to focus on a unified Libya; there is no room for dividing Libya. Some talk about East and West, but the Libyan people are one. The solution is for the Libyan people is to regain their full sovereignty," Saied said, as quoted by the UNSMIL office.

When addressing the members, the Tunisian leader urged them to focus on, among other things, the electoral law and reach an agreement on it.

The LPDF participants are set to reach a consensus on the composition and format of a new Libyan presidential council, formed under the terms of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, and a government for the transitional period.

According to Acting UN Special Envoy for Libya and UNSMIL Head Stephanie Williams, reaching an agreement among the Libyans on this issue "will allow to hold the national elections in the shortest possible time to restore Libya's sovereignty."