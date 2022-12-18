Tunisian Legislative Polls Close With Low Turnout - Reports

UrduPoint.com

December 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Tunisian legislative elections closed with a low turnout on Saturday after major opposition parties boycotted the vote, media reported.

Tunisian news agency TAP said that only 7.19% of 9.2 million eligible voters cast their ballots as of 4 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT). Polls closed at around 6 p.m.

More than 1,000 candidates ran for 161 seats in the national parliament. Many of them were independents aligned with President Kais Saied, who dissolved the opposition-controlled legislature in March.

Saied called a national referendum in summer on a new constitution that proposed shifting power away from the parliament and back to the presidency, in a move that the opposition sees as a backslide to autocracy.

