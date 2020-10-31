Tunisian Man Arrested Amid Widening Probe Into Knife Attack in Nice - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A fourth man said to be a 29-year-old Tunisian was detained Saturday as part of an investigation into a deadly knife attack at a Catholic church in Nice, French media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) A fourth man said to be a 29-year-old Tunisian was detained Saturday as part of an investigation into a deadly knife attack at a Catholic church in Nice, French media said.

Three people were arrested in the past two days on suspicion of being connected to a Tunisian who attacked worshippers at the Notre Dame basilica on Thursday after coming to France through Italy.

The fourth suspect was detained in Grasse on the French Riviera, northwest of Nice, according to the France Bleu broadcaster.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker had repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great). He also reportedly carried a copy of Quran. An anti-terrorism probe is underway.