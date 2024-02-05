Open Menu

Tunisian Minister Of Interior Visits MoI’s Pavilion At The Riyadh WDS 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Tunisia, Kamel Feki, paid today a get-acquainted cordial visit to the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s pavilion participating in the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 ongoing in the city of Riyadh from February 4 to 8, 2024.

The event, patronized by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, is held under the theme “Intrepid”.

The Tunisian minister was briefed on the artificial intelligence applications and digital innovative solutions MoI is using in maintaining security, developing safe cities, securing borders, managing crises and disasters, developing field work, preserving the environment, keeping security of vital facilities, localizing military industries, and developing plans for the whole internal security system.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Visit Saudi Tunisia February Event From

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

2 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From World