Tunisian Minister Of Interior Visits MoI’s Pavilion At The Riyadh WDS 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Tunisia, Kamel Feki, paid today a get-acquainted cordial visit to the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s pavilion participating in the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 ongoing in the city of Riyadh from February 4 to 8, 2024.
The event, patronized by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, is held under the theme “Intrepid”.
The Tunisian minister was briefed on the artificial intelligence applications and digital innovative solutions MoI is using in maintaining security, developing safe cities, securing borders, managing crises and disasters, developing field work, preserving the environment, keeping security of vital facilities, localizing military industries, and developing plans for the whole internal security system.
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From World
-
Grammys night: the unforgettable moments12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris & supporters stage big rally near Indian embassy, call for freedom12 minutes ago
-
Parisians vote in anti-SUV parking price referendum32 minutes ago
-
In Ukraine, a Russian surgeon atones for Putin's war32 minutes ago
-
Ravindra double ton has New Zealand in control of first Proteas Test32 minutes ago
-
Minister of Defense meets with Russian Minister of Industry & Trade42 minutes ago
-
Nangolo Mbumba sworn in as Namibia’s 4th president after Geingob’s death52 minutes ago
-
Belgium, France reach Davis Cup Finals52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard52 minutes ago
-
'Suspense' of slowest horse race wins new fans in Japan52 minutes ago
-
Heatwave risk hovers over Paris Olympics52 minutes ago
-
Chinese New Year celebrations kick off in Chicago1 hour ago