Tunisian National Guard Head, 3 Terrorists Killed In Shooting On Algeria Border - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:28 PM

Tunisian National Guard's head and three militants were killed on Monday morning during shooting in the country's Kasserine region that borders Algeria, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Tunisian National Guard's head and three militants were killed on Monday morning during shooting in the country's Kasserine region that borders Algeria, local media reported.

The incident took place in the Haydrah border area, according to the Tunisian radio Mosaique FM.

The broadcaster added that the terrorists tried to get into the Kef mountains toward Kasserine's mountain area.

"Guard units have been following these terrorists for 10 days, and it's still continuing," a spokesman for the Tunisian national guard, Husam al-Din al-Jabali, said, as cited by Shems FM.

