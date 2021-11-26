UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Navy 'rescues' Almost 500 Migrants: Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Tunisian navy 'rescues' almost 500 migrants: ministry

Tunisian authorities said Friday they had rescued almost 500 migrants whose boat ran into trouble off the North African country's coast during a bid to reach Europe

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Tunisian authorities said Friday they had rescued almost 500 migrants whose boat ran into trouble off the North African country's coast during a bid to reach Europe.

"A sea patrol supported by units from the navy and the National Guard at dawn on Friday rescued 487 clandestine migrants of various Arab, Asian and African nationalities," the defence ministry said. They included 93 children and 13 women.

The vessel had set off from neighbouring Libya and was heading towards Europe when it was intercepted off the Tunisian city of Sfax, it said.

The ministry published photos of a vessel carrying dozens of people, with many others swimming next to it.

Libya, already a major route for migrants seeking to reach Europe, saw a surge in departures as it plunged into lawlessness after a 2011 NATO-backed revolt.

Around half of those intercepted on Friday were Egyptians or Bangladeshis, along with dozens of Syrians and Moroccans and smaller numbers of Eritreans and Sudanese, the ministry said.

The interception was the latest in a string of similar operations to thwart sea crossings or to rescue migrants in unseaworthy boats.

Tunisian authorities said over the weekend that they had intercepted more than 200 migrants as they tried to reach the Italian coast.

That came after the coastguard said it had blocked six departure attempts and rescued 125 Europe-bound migrants in late October.

Earlier that month, four Tunisian migrants died and 19 others went missing after their boat capsized.

While it does not suffer the lawlessness of Libya, Tunisia is another key departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe.

The Italian island of Lampedusa is located just 140 kilometres (less than 90 miles) from Tunisian shores.

Related Topics

Europe Died Sfax Tunisia Libya October Women From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

19 seconds ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

5 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

5 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.