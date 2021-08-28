Tunisian Newspaper Claims Israel, Turkey Behind Assassination Plot Against President Saied

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Tunisian newspaper Al Anwar has published an investigation according to which the Ennahda Movement (Renaissance Party), Turkey and Israel were plotting an assassination of President Kais Saied.

Last week, Tunisian media reported that an assassination attempt against Saied was foiled in one of the coastal cities. The presidential office did not comment on the reports.

According to Al Anwar, plotters planned to down a plane with Saied on board on May 8, 2020.

The newspaper also alleged that the governor of the Ben Arous province knew about the assassination plot.

The data was reportedly obtained from a hacked computer of Ennahda Movement leader Rached Ghannouchi.

Ghannouchi was reportedly in contact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist group banned in Russia), Ibrahim Munir, and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

According to the newspaper, Saied is now wary of air travel, which explains the lack of foreign trips since March.

Ghannouchi, in turn, responded by accusing the newspaper of slander and filing a lawsuit.