Tunisian Official Notes Low Turnout in Presidential Election Among Citizens Living Abroad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The voter turnout among citizens living abroad in the Tunisian presidential election has been very low so far , Nabil Azizi, a member of the Tunisian High Independent Electoral Commission told Lebanese Al Mayadeen tv channel on Saturday.

Tunisia will hold its presidential election on Sunday. Tunisian nationals living in other countries began voting on Friday.

"The election [turnout] abroad has been low. The number of voters in Arab countries is 4,023 people, meaning 11 percent [of registered voters]," Azizi said.

He added that in France 7,000 out of 200,000 registered voters had cast their votes so far. In Italy only 1.6 percent of registered voters cast ballot papers.

The country announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi. There are currently 26 candidates in the race, including Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.