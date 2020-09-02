UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Parliament Grants Confidence To Mechichi Government - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Tunisian parliament passed in the early hours of Wednesday a motion of confidence for a new cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi by a majority vote, the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency has reported.

The motion was passed in a 143-67 vote, according to TAP. Mechichi and the new government under his supervision are due to be sworn in during an official ceremony later in the day at the Carthage presidential palace.

In late July, President Kais Saied instructed Mechichi to form a new government, giving the new prime minister one month for this task.

On August 25, Mechichi announced a new technocratic cabinet of 28 people, including 25 ministers and three secretaries, with no party affiliation. Its main focus is to revive the country's economy amid political and economic crises, as the state's debts have reached a staggering amount of $32 billion, according to former Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh.

Tunisia's economy is facing the devastating recession since the country's independence in 1956.

Law professor Ibrahim Bertegi has been assigned as the defense minister, career diplomat Othman Jerandi as the foreign minister, Tawfik Charfeddine as the interior minister and Ali Kooli as the finance minister.

At the opening of a parliament session, Mechichi affirmed his personal commitment to work in a constructive way with all political parties and the country's national organizations. His cabinet becomes Tunisia's 12th government since the 2011 revolution.

Among priority tasks of the new cabinet are to stabilize the hard-hit financial sector, resume operations in energy, mining and other Tunisia's key economic areas, as well as to restructure the public sector and undertake administrative reforms.

Ex-Prime Minister Fakhfakh, who took office in late February, submitted his resignation to the president on July 15 in light of a conflict with the Ennahda Movement party (Renaissance Party).

