Tunisian Parliament Reopens After Long Hiatus

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Tunisia's newly elected parliament held its first session on Monday, more than a year after it was suspended and eventually dissolved by President Kais Saied

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Tunisia's newly elected parliament held its first session on Monday, more than a year after it was suspended and eventually dissolved by President Kais Saied.

The Assembly of the People's Representatives sat together in the city of Bardo, near the capital of Tunis. The session's agenda included voting for a new speaker and deputies. Local media reported that economic issues would also be discussed.

The Tunisian president shut down the parliament and sacked the government in July 2021 and dissolved the legislature in March 2022, citing the need to preserve the state and its institutions.

The new parliament was elected in winter with a turnout of just over 11% as the opposition abstained.

Saied's critics accuse the president of backsliding on the democratic gains of the 2011 protests that toppled Tunisia's longtime ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. A 2022 referendum on constitutional changes that saw a paltry turnout granted Saied powers to appoint ministers and judges.

