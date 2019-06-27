Tunisian Parliament Speaker Calls Emergency Meeting to Address State Situation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Tunisian parliament speaker, Mohamed Ennaceur, called on Thursday an emergency parliamentary meeting for the heads of the country's political blocs to discuss the current situation in the country, local media reported.

On Thursday, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was taken to a military hospital in the capital due to some undisclosed illness. Shortly thereafter, media reported that the president had died, but the president's aide refuted the claims. Additionally, on the same day, two suicide bombers set off blasts near governmental buildings in Tunis, killing at least one police officer and injuring several others.

According to the Tunisie Numerique news outlet, the emergency meeting will address the issue of Tunisia's national security and the president's health.

Earlier in the day, Sky News Arabia reported that at least four people, including security forces, were injured in the first blast in central Tunis. Shortly after the news outlet reported another blast at a parking lot of Tunisia's counterterrorism agency.